2 held with 200 grams of heroin in Phillaur area

In a major operation against drug trafficking, Phillaur police have arrested two persons and recovered a significant quantity of heroin (200 gm) during a patrol operation in the Phillaur area.

Advertisement

DSP Phillaur Bharat Masih while confirming it told media here today that, the case was registered on the statement of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh, in-charge of a police post under Phillaur police station. The police team was on routine patrol near the grain market area of a village when they intercepted a motorcycle. The accused have been identified as Virinder Prakash and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of village Garrha near Phillaur.

Advertisement

During the search, the police recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession. Both individuals were taken into custody and a case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Masih stated that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify any wider network.