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Home / Amritsar / 2 held with 200 grams of heroin in Phillaur area

2 held with 200 grams of heroin in Phillaur area

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Phillaur, Updated At : 08:29 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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In a major operation against drug trafficking, Phillaur police have arrested two persons and recovered a significant quantity of heroin (200 gm) during a patrol operation in the Phillaur area.

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DSP Phillaur Bharat Masih while confirming it told media here today that, the case was registered on the statement of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh, in-charge of a police post under Phillaur police station. The police team was on routine patrol near the grain market area of a village when they intercepted a motorcycle. The accused have been identified as Virinder Prakash and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of village Garrha near Phillaur.

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During the search, the police recovered 200 grams of heroin from their possession. Both individuals were taken into custody and a case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

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DSP Bharat Masih stated that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify any wider network.

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