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Home / Amritsar / 2 held with charas, drug money near GNDU in Amritsar

2 held with charas, drug money near GNDU in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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The Amritsar police on Tuesday arrested two individuals during an intelligence-led operation near Guru Nanak Dev University leading to the recovery of 575 grams of charas, suspected drug money and a vehicle used in the crime.

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The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Ginni, a resident of Palam Lane, Kanwar Avenue, and Gurmeet Singh, alias Gresi, of New Gurnam Nagar here.

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According to the police, ASI Rohit Kumar of the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC), along with his team, was conducting checks on suspicious vehicles when an Innova Crysta (PB-02-EZ-4659) was signalled to stop. On spotting the police party, the occupants allegedly attempted to flee but halted abruptly.

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a polythene packet containing 575 grams of charas. The police also seized Rs 5,200 in suspected drug proceeds and impounded the vehicle used by the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 21-B, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Islamabad police station while further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and possible links to larger drug networks.

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