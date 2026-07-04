2 held with grenades; police begin probe

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing high-intensity hand grenades that were allegedly meant to target police establishments. According to the preliminary investigation, the duo was working at the behest of their ISI-backed, Pakistan-based handlers.

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In the evening, both accused, including a juvenile, were produced before a local court, which sent them to five days of police custody for further questioning.

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A police official privy to the investigation said efforts were underway to trace Anmolpreet Singh, a resident of Chak Mishri Khan village, who is suspected of possessing another hand grenade and an improvised explosive device (IED).

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The police identified the arrested accused as Harjot Singh, a resident of Kuttiwal village in Bhindi Saidan, and a 17-and-a-half-year-old juvenile from Chak Mishri village.