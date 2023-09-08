2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Tarn Taran, September 7
The Chabal police arrested two motorcycle-borne miscreants at the Baba Budha Sahib Chowk on the Attari road and recovered 258 grams of heroin from their possesion on Wednesday.
The value of the consignment was estimated to be Rs 1.29 crore in the international market, the police said.
Vishaljit Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), said that SHO Chabal, Inspector Rajinder Singh was leading a police party when they saw two motorcycle-borne persons moving suspiciously on the Attari road. During search, the police recovered heroin from their possession.
“The suspects have been identified as Karandeep Singh of Mianpur village and Kanwaljit Singh of Kasel village,” said Inspector Rajinder Singh.
“A case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the two suspects,” he said.
