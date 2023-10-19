2 held with illegal arms

Amritsar, October 18
The city police have arrested two persons in separate incidents and recovered two country-made weapons from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Jatin Kumar of Balmiki Mohalla in the Hathi Gate area and Manga Singh, alias Chiku, of Gali Ghumiara, Labour Colony in the Gate Hakima area.
According to information, Jatin was held with a .32 bore single barrel pistol and three rounds while Manga Singh was arrested with .32 bore pistol, two magazines and five live cartridges. Separate cases under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act were registered at the Division D and the Gate Hakima police station here.
The police said the antecedents of the two miscreants were being checked. “We are looking into backgrounds of both the suspects, their sources and the motive behind procuring these weapons,” a police official said.
