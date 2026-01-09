DT
Home / Amritsar / 2 held with intoxicant tablets in Attari

2 held with intoxicant tablets in Attari

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Attari DSP Yadwinder Singh with the seized intoxicants in Amritsar on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Gharinda police arrested two alleged drug traffickers and recovered 16,500 intoxicant tablets along with a car in the Attari area of the district.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Attari, and Varinder Singh, alias Lucky, of Mohalla Hussainpura in Attari. The police also seized a Maruti Suzuki Esteem car (PB-30-D-6336) from their possession.

DSP, Attari, Yadwinder Singh said the Gharinda police laid a trap after receiving specific information that the two accused were involved in the supply of intoxicant tablets and medicines.

The duo was intercepted while allegedly on their way to deliver a consignment of intoxicant tablets. During the search, 16,500 tablets were recovered, and both accused were taken into custody.

A case has been registered at the Gharinda police station under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

The DSP said further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the accused. The police added that strict legal action would be taken against all those found involved in the drug trafficking racket.

