2 held with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

The Cantonment police nabbed two miscreants and recovered a pistol from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Dharminder Singh alias Neeta, a resident of Metro City, Ram Tirth Road, and Prabhdayal Singh alias Ladi Bhalwan, a resident of New Model Town, Chheharta.

Harinder Singh, SHO Cantonment police station, said that a police team led by ASI Jaswinder Kumar was present near Bhagwan Valmiki Murthy Chowk to keep a tab on anti-social elements. They intercepted some motorcycle-borne miscreants coming from the Putlighar side.