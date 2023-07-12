2 held with pistol

Amritsar, July 11
The Cantonment police nabbed two miscreants and recovered a pistol from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Dharminder Singh alias Neeta, a resident of Metro City, Ram Tirth Road, and Prabhdayal Singh alias Ladi Bhalwan, a resident of New Model Town, Chheharta.
Harinder Singh, SHO Cantonment police station, said that a police team led by ASI Jaswinder Kumar was present near Bhagwan Valmiki Murthy Chowk to keep a tab on anti-social elements. They intercepted some motorcycle-borne miscreants coming from the Putlighar side.
