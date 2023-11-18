2 held with pistols

Amritsar: CIA staff have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing country-made weapons. They were identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Channa, a resident of Rupnagar (Ropar), and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Himachalia, a resident of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.
Inspector Inderdeep Singh said the police recovered two pistols of .15 bore and .30 bore caliber from their possession. A case under the Arms Act was registered against them at State Special Operation Cell here. Both were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.
