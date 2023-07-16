2 hurt religious sentiments, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Chheharta police have arrested two persons for allegedly hurting people's religious sentiments after they entered a temple premises with slippers. Deepak Sharma, the complainant and member of the temple management, stated that when a sewadar stopped the suspects, they used abusive language and entered into scuffle with him. A case has been registered against Captain Singh, alias Kabba, of Kale Ghanupur and Amarjit Singh of Vikas Nagar Khandwala. TNS

One held for stealing logos

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have arrested a thief who used to steal logos of cars and sell these at higher price. He was identified as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Bode Di Khui village, in Gurdaspur district. The police recovered four Mercedes logos from his possession. TNS

18-year-old Youth beaten, kidnapped

Amritsar: A youth identified as Jashanpreet Singh, 18, of Bal village was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by 12 persons over a minor issue. The police have arrested the prime suspect Gurmit Singh of in the case. Victim's father Wazir Singh told the police that on Thursday his wife told him that that the suspects were beating their son. When he raised an alarm, the suspects bundled the youth into a car and fled from the spot. The victim was dumped near Adliwal village from where he returned home. A case has been registered and further probe is under way.