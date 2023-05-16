2 injured after being shot at in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 15

Two persons were injured after they were shot at in Tarn Taran town on Saturday night in two different firing incidents.

Sources said here on Monday that Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Muradpur locality in the town, working as a helper in a shop was on way back home on foot when two motorcycle-borne persons fired at him. He ran away to escape himself when the assailants fired one more shot at him leaving him injured in one leg.

He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, and after giving treatment he was sent back to the Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The bullet was still stuck in his leg.

The police (city) have registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 52 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

In the second incident, Satnam Singh Vicky of the local Muradpur locality, was injured after being shot at by three motorcycle-borne persons of his locality. He was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. He was moving in his locality when the accused fired at him leaving him injured.

The assailants were identified as Jugraj Singh Jajja, Malkit Singh Gollu and Ajay Ghora. Old rivalry between the two groups was being cited as the reason behind the incident. He was being treated at a private hospital in Amritsar. The accused have been booked by the police (city) under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 52 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused are at large. SHO Sagar Banaal PPS said he himself was investigating both cases.