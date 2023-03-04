2 injured in firing as groups clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

Two persons, including a youth, were injured when two groups clashed in Laxmi Vihar locality on the Majitha road falling under the Sadar police station here on late Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Baldev Singh, sustained a bullet injury and an elderly man was hit by a brick during the incident. Mohit Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, said the injured were admitted to the hospital while investigations were in progress to identify the suspects. A case has been registered.

Rattan Lal of Laxmi Vihar told the police that his grandson Sonu had a dispute with Sunny Waraich several months ago. Though both the groups reached a compromise at that time, the accused (Sunny) nursed a grudge against his son and was planning to take revenge.

Rattan said on Thursday Sonu got a call to meet the caller near the Kali Mata temple in the area. Rattan said he got suspicious and he along with his family followed Sonu where they saw Sunny who was standing along with over 20 persons, some of whom were armed with weapons. He alleged the accused started hurling abuses and attacking him with bricks and stones.

The victim said he was passing by the temple when the two groups started clashing and throwing stones and bricks at one another. He said he rushed to save himself, but suddenly some members of the groups started firing and a bullet hit him in the leg.

SHO Mohit Kumar said the police had registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the suspects.