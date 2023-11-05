2-kg heroin seized from SUV, 2 held

Tarn Taran, November 4
The Chohla Sahib police arrested two persons and seized 2 kg of heroin from their possession during search of the SUV in which they were travelling.
Maninder Singh, SP, Headquarters, said today that the Chohla Sahib police had set up a naka at Jauneke village under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Vinod Sharma. He said the SHO signalled a an SUV to stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle, its driver managed to break the naka and fled towards adjoining villages. The police party after a chase managed to nab the SUV-borne persons. The suspects have been identified as Arashdeep Singh Arsh of Noorpur Zira and Rajpreet Singh of Malloke Zira, the police said. During search, the police recovered 2-kg heroin from the SUV. A case under Section 21-C, 61, and 85 of the NDPS act has been registered against the suspects, the SP said.
