2-kg heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized

Amritsar, November 11

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar rural police confiscated 2-kg heroin, smuggled from Pakistan, in the border village of Mohawa here today.

The police found two packets containing 1-kg heroin each, worth Rs 10 crore in the international market. The contraband was allegedly smuggled with the help of a drone several days ago.

Following a preliminary probe, the police have nominated four persons in the FIR and raids were on to nab them. As the operation was underway, the police withheld the names of cross-border smugglers involved in smuggling of the confiscated heroin.

Amritsar rural police SSP Swapan Sharma said the police got specific information about smuggled contraband with the help of a drone. Following this, a search operation was carried out at the designated place in Mohawa village located near the International Border. The seizure led to the recovery of a plastic bag from a vacant plot in the pile of bricks. He said apparently, it was hidden after it was dropped by a drone.

He said investigation was on to identify those who were to retrieve the drug consignment. A number of residents from Mohawa and adjoining villages were found involved in drug trafficking in the past. Some of them were currently languishing in various jails.

