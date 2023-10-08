2 killed in road accidents in villages

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

Two persons were killed and one got injured in separate incidents in the Amritsar rural belt yesterday. The police have registered two FIRs in this connection, but failed to nab the suspects whose negligence led to mishaps.

Joginder Singh, a resident of Teda Rajputa village, lost his life after a tractor-trailer hit his bike when he was returning home after buying medicine from Sarangdev village on Thursday evening.

Satpal Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that he and his brother were returning home after buying his medicine. When they reached near Baba Gam Chuk village bus stop, a speeding tractor-trailer came from the opposite side and hit Joginder Singh’s bike. Tractor-trailer driver Jugraj Singh fled with his vehicle from the spot. Satpal Singh rushed his brother to the Ajnala Civil Hospital, but he died on the way.

The police have booked Jugraj Singh of Chak Dogra village, who is absconding since the incident.

In the second incident, Kabal Singh, a resident of Jabbowal village, lost his life while his son sustained injuries when a PRTC Volvo bus hit their tractor-trailer near Chohan village bus stop yesterday evening. They were going to Jandiala Guru. The driver of the bus fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Ranjit Singh, an eyewitness, told the police that Kabal Singh was driving the tractor-trailer while his son Jodhbir Singh was sitting beside him. He said when they reached near Chohan village bus stop, a PRTC bus coming from the Jalandhar side hit their vehicle from behind. The tractor-trailer when out of control and Kabal Singh fell on the road. The bus ran over his arm while he also suffered serious head injury. Jodhbir also received injuries.

Ranjit Singh said he rushed the duo to hospital from where Kabal was referred to a private hospital in Amritsar where he was declared brought dead. The police have booked bus driver Didar Singh of Bheem Nagar, Hoshiarpur, but he is yet to be arrested.