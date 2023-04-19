2 members of robbers’ gang held with pistol in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The city police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of miscreants, who had robbed a vehicle at gunpoint in the city. The police recovered a country-made pistol, knife and five live cartridges (315 bore) and a stolen scooter from them.

Those arrested have been identified as Bittu Bahiya, son of Nandu Yadav of Gali Malian Wali, Faujpura, and Ajaybir Singh, alias Ajay, a resident of Nangli Bhatta.

Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Majitha Road, had lodged a complaint with the Majitha Road police station that around 9.45 pm he was returning home on his scooter after taking milk from dairy when he reached near Star Bakery, three motorcycle-borne persons came on a bike and took away his scooter at gunpoint.

Considering the sensitivities of the cases, on the instructions of Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, Amandeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, along with ASI Vinod Kumar and the team initiated investigation from every aspect. Finally on April 17, the cops arrested Bittu Bahiya and today the police arrested Ajaybir Singh, alias Ajay, along with the snatched scooter.

During their interrogation, the accused disclosed that earlier they had snatched a scooter from a boy at gunpoint on the road from Medical Enclave to Khande Wala Chowk. A case under Sections 379-B, 34, IPC, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered by the Majitha police in this regard. The accused will be produced in a court. Raid is being conducted to trace their third accomplice.

Police officials stated that Bitu Bahiya is already facing 2 criminal cases of robbery and Arms Act. Similarly, Ajebir Singh was earlier booked by Majitha Road police station for robbery and theft. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, IPC, 379-B (2), 411, IPC, and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station.