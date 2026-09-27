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Home / Amritsar / 2 men arrested in Amritsar for writing provocative slogans on city walls

2 men arrested in Amritsar for writing provocative slogans on city walls

US Ambassador Sergio Gor is scheduled to visit Amritsar on Monday

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:57 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The two men in custody.
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Hours after Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of the railway station, Hall Gate and Bhandari Bridge here, the Amritsar Police have arrested two men.

Mangal Singh, 26, is an auto-rickshaw driver and Arshdeep Singh, 23, a labourer. Both are residents of Wariam Singh Colony here.

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US Ambassador Sergio Gor is scheduled to visit Amritsar on Monday.

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Police received information about the writings on the walls in the early hours of Saturday. The slogans were then removed.

The police learnt that a US-based pro-Khalistan separatist had released a video on social media referring to the slogans. The police said the contents of the video and its possible links with the incident were being verified.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaranjit Teja said the two suspects were arrested within hours of the incident.

The police claimed that Arshdeep was in contact with a foreign-based handler.

A case was registered at the A Division police station on Monday.

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