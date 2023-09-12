2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

After a brief encounter at the police check-point in Jandiala, the Amritsar (Rural police) nabbed two miscreants, who were wanted in a case of murder and firing, today. One of the suspects was injured in the encounter. The suspects have been identified as Hira Singh and Harpreeet Singh, residents of Thathian village. The police recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol, seven cartridges and a motorcycle from the suspects.

According to information, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) had laid a naka at Jandiala. Two persons came there on a Splendour motorcycle. The CIA team signalled them to stop for checking. But they opened fire at the police and tried to flee from the spot. Responding to firing, the CIA team also fired rounds at the suspects. Two rounds hit bike rider Hira Singh in the left leg on the knee and the shin.

Both suspects were wanted in two major crime incidents.

As per the preliminary investigation, the suspects were members of the Happy Jatt gang. They had committed a murder on instructions of Happy Jatt. Hira Singh is also facing a case under the NDPS Act for smuggling drugs.

With the arrest of the duo, the Amritsar (Rural) police have cracked the blind murder of Ram Sharan Baba and solved the firing incident case at Bhangwan village in which Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, a resident of Jandiala, and two other suspects had also been nominated.

A fresh case for firing on the police team was registered against the suspects under Sections 307, 353 and 186 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Jandiala police station today.

Further investigation was in progress. The police said Ram Sharan Baba was murdered on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 at Jandiala while the firing incident took place at Bhangwan village on July 16. Both the suspects were absconding after committing the crime.