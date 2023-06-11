2-month-old murder case: Accused nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Two months after a man, identified as Bagga Singh (55), died under mysterious circumstances, the police have now arrested a man for killing him. The police had initially taken inquest proceedings under the CrPC in the instance. The Rajasansi police had registered a murder case following the autopsy report that confirmed the murder.

Prince, a resident of Ladeh village and nephew of the victim, said he ran a boutique in the village and his paternal uncle Bagga Singh worked with him. He said he lived alone in a nearby street. His wife had died years ago and he had no child. They used to serve food to him.

On April 1, when he went to his house to give food, he found the lights switched off. He said as he switched on the light he saw him dead on his bed. He said there was no injury mark on his body and they thought he might have died of cardiac arrest. He raised the alarm and called his relatives. Later, they buried him in the burial ground after his postmortem.

He said the autopsy report had confirmed that he was murdered. He said Sunny, a resident of the village, said his uncle had withdrawn Rs 33,000 from the bank before his death.

Investigating officer SI Gurpreet Singh said during the initial probe it was found that Bagga Singh was strangled to death and the family had suspected the role of Major Singh (25) behind it. He said after the postmortem examination report and the registration of a murder case, the police arrested the accused, who is a relative of the victim. Major Singh was a drug addict and reportedly confessed his crime. He was in police remand for further investigations.