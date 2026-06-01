As temperatures continue to soar across the city, residents of Veer Enclave on the Bypass Road have been facing acute drinking water crisis for the past two-and-a-half months, with the disruption in municipal water supply causing severe hardship amid rising summer temperatures. Residents say they have been left without a regular water supply after the area’s borewell became non-functional nearly three months ago.

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Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to the MC, the issue remains unresolved. They pointed out that the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC had approved a proposal for the installation of a new borewell around a month ago, but the work is yet to begin due to alleged delaying attitude of officials.

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Amarinder Singh, president of the Veer Enclave Residents’ Association, said colony residents were facing immense difficulties because of the prolonged disruption in water supply. He said private borewells installed in individual houses do not provide clean potable water and were not a viable alternative to the MC supply.

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“Water consumption increases during the summer months, making the situation even more difficult. We have repeatedly requested the MC to restore the colony’s water supply by repairing or replacing the damaged borewell, but no concrete action has been taken so far,” he said.

He further alleged that the colony’s overhead water tank had remained defunct for several years and that the MC had failed to undertake its repair despite repeated demands from residents.

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The issue reflects broader concerns regarding water supply management in the city. Complaints regarding drinking water shortages and the supply of contaminated water continue to surface from various localities. Residents have also raised concerns that the Municipal Corporation’s operation and maintenance wing does not provide timely feedback or updates on complaints registered through the official grievance redress portal.

Social activist PC Sharma said providing safe drinking water was among the primary responsibilities of the municipal corporation and complaints related to such essential services should be addressed on priority.

Residents of Veer Enclave have urged the MC to expedite the installation of the approved borewell and repair the overhead water tank to restore normal water supply in the area soon.