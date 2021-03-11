2 months on, staff of 8 schools sans pay

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 8

Teachers and other staff of eight government senior secondary schools and high schools in the district have not been paid their salary for the past two months.

The Education Department has failed to resolve the issue till date and 400 employees are facing inconvenience due to this.

Notably, the department had earlier issued instructions to heads of senior secondary and high schools by giving them additional charge of schools where the post of a school head was lying vacant and told them to work three days a week there. However, government school teachers denied to performing additional work other than that assigned by their respective school heads, creating trouble for the department.

The heads later approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and on the guidelines of the court, they left the additional work as there was no one in their schools with the powers of the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) in their absence.

The teachers’ organisations have been demanding the department to fill all posts of school heads to solve the problem but to no avail.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Harbhagwant Singh confirmed that employees of eight government senior schools in the district were without salary for the past two months.

