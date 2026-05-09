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Home / Amritsar / 2 more accomplices of gangster Happy Singh held with pistols

2 more accomplices of gangster Happy Singh held with pistols

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:04 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Police officials detail about the two criminals arrested with two pistols in Amritsar.
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Two more accomplices of notorious criminal Happy Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, were arrested by the Sultanwind police in the Amritsar Police Commissionerate during further investigations into an arms and narcotics case. The police recovered two more pistols and four live cartridges from their possession.

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The arrested accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Mandeep Singh, alias Monu. With the latest recoveries, the total seizure in the case has risen to four pistols, nine live cartridges and 96.71 grams of heroin.

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Police officials said the arrests were made during the interrogation of Happy Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, who had earlier been arrested with 96 grams of heroin, two pistols and five live cartridges.

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Happy Singh, a resident of the Algo Kothi area in Khemkaran of Tarn Taran district and originally from Majitha, was wanted by the Tarn Taran police in murder and attempt-to-murder cases. According to the police, he has a criminal history involving at least seven cases, including offences related to murder, attempt to murder and violations under the NDPS Act.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Preet Inder Singh said Happy Singh was released from jail around eight months ago, but allegedly resumed criminal activities soon after his release. Two fresh cases under Sections 302 and 307, besides one under the NDPS Act, have been registered against him in Tarn Taran district, where he is absconding.

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The ACP said Lovepreet Singh was accompanying Happy Singh at the time of his arrest, but managed to escape. The police later recovered a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges from him. He was also wanted in a murder case registered in Tarn Taran district. His disclosure led to the arrest of Mandeep Singh, from whom another .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges were recovered.

Police officials said more names have surfaced during the investigation and further recoveries are expected.

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