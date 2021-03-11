2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

Three persons have duped a jeweller of Rs 1.34 crore here. The incident came to light when the police registered a case in this regard.

The police have arrested two of them and raids were on to nab the third suspect. Those arrested were identified as Nilesh Yadav, Anita Samadan Patil and her husband Samadan Patil, all residents of Maharashtra. They were residing in rented accommodation in the walled city area.

Ashwani Kumar Kale Shah, a noted jeweller, told the police that he ran his business in Guru Bazaar area in the walled city, which is a hub of jewellery shops. He said the accused also ran a rented shop in the Dunga Shivala Chowk area and took gold from him for refining. He said they had been working for him for the last one year. He said he gave him the gold around the Rakhi festival and the accused had promised to refine the same by Independence Day.

However, the accused did not return the refined gold on the pretext that his worker was on holiday. He said when he went to their house, it was locked and their mobile phones also got switched off. He got suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police. A case under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered by the police.

During the investigations, the police arrested two of the suspects and raids were on to nab the third.