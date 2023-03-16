2 nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police arrested two persons — Samar Garg and Rohit Sharma of Harkrishan Nagar — for allegedly possessing 150-gm heroin. The police also seized the car they were travelling in. The police said the duo was arrested at a checkpoint near Kale Ghanupur. The suspects were produced in a court and brought in three-day police remand. tns
Man held with stolen car
Amritsar: The police arrested Lovepreet Singh of Manakpura village. He was currently living in the Chheharta area and was arrested following a tip-off that he had installed a fake number plate on his car. The police registered a case under Sections 379, 411 and 473 of the IPC against him. The court sent him to three-day police remand.
