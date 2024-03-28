2 nabbed with Rs 1lakh unaccounted money

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 27

The city police have recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh from two persons during search at a naka near the Golden Gate here late last evening.

The two were identified as Parkashdeep Singh and Gurinder Singh, both residents of village Balongi, Mohali.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, while confirmed the incident, said that the duo could not give a satisfactory answer to police queries. They were intercepted at the naka at around 8 pm yesterday. They were detained under Section 107 and 151 of CrPC and sent to judicial custody.

The accused were travelling in a Maruti Ciaz car when stopped by the police for checking. Upon search, the police recovered the amount while the occupants could not give satisfactory answers to the queries or produce any documents regarding the cash. Following this, the police seized the cash and informed the income tax department also

“We have informed the income tax department and other agencies about the recovery of unaccounted cash from the two. Further investigation is in progress,” the ADCP informed.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they also allegedly had an NDPS case against them registered at Mohali.

The city police along with paramilitary personnel have put up a permanent naka at the Golden Gate entrance here in order to maintain constant vigil and security in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.