2 nabbed with 270-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police arrested two persons with 270 gms of heroin at Goindwal Sahib here on Tuesday. Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, in-charge of the Fatehbad police post, said the suspects were identified as Shamsher Singh Shera and Daljit Singh, residents of Khadoor Sahib. A case has been registered .