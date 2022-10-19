2 nabbed with 270-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police arrested two persons with 270 gms of heroin at Goindwal Sahib here on Tuesday. Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, in-charge of the Fatehbad police post, said the suspects were identified as Shamsher Singh Shera and Daljit Singh, residents of Khadoor Sahib. A case has been registered .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...
New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week
The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the...