2 nabbed with 355-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The Gharinda police seized 300 gm of heroin from Ravitinder Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Khurd border village, here today.

SSP Satinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was involved in large scale drug peddling. He said following this, a raid was conducted and the suspect was nabbed. The police recovered 300 gm of contraband from him during probe. A case was registered under the NDPS Act against the suspect and further investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the CIA staff arrested Resham Singh, alias Gori, a resident of Basarke Bhaini village, falling under the Gharinda police station and recovered 55 gm of heroin from his possession. He was arrested at the Khaparkheri turn in the Guru Ki Wadali area.