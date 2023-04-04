2 nabbed with 4-kg opium

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

A team of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station led by SHO Sub-Inspector Salwant Singh arrested two car-borne persons with 4-kg opium here on Sunday.

Tarn Taran DSP Jaspal Singh said here on Monday that the accused had been identified as Zabir and Amzad, both residents of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The accused were travelling in a car (UP-19 7182) and the police party was on patrol in the area. They signalled the car to stop and after the search, they found the contraband from the car. The accused had been delivering opium in different parts of Tarn Taran and Amritsar areas.

DSP Jaspal Singh said a case under Sections 18-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. They were produced in a court on Monday and the accused were sent to two-day police remand.