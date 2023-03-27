2 nabbed with 60-gm heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have arrested two persons in separate cases for allegedly possessing 70 gm of heroin here on Sunday. Those arrested were identified as Balwinder Singh and Rajinder Singh of Maqboolpura. The police seized 50-gm heroin from Rajinder and 20-gm from Balwinder Singh. They would be brought on police remand for further interrogations to ascertain their links, said the police. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them. TNS

Man held for snatching purse

Amritsar: The Mehta police have arrested a person, Jagdeep Singh of Mattewal, for allegedly snatching a purse from Harpreet Kaur of Saidoke village while she, along with her mother-in-law Dalbir Kaur, was returning to their village on a rickshaw. The incident took place three days ago. She told the police that when they reached near a garment store at Mehta Chowk, a bike-borne miscreant snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and cash. During investigation, the police identified the suspect and arrested him on Saturday.