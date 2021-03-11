2 nabbed with illegal weapons in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 11
The Civil Lines police have arrested Harshbir Singh of Hollywood Heights in Mohali for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol with 15 live bullets. Harshbir originally hails from Jagdev Kalan village located near the Indo-Pak border.
ASI Balwinder Singh, who was deputed as a gunman of the ACP (Financial Crime), said he was going from the Police Lines to Tailor Road when he intercepted the accused who was travelling on a motorcycle. During checking, the police found a pistol of 7.55-calibre from him. He could not give a satisfactory answer to police queries, hence a case under the Arms Act was registered against him.
Meanwhile, the Chheharta police nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Khappar Kheri village with a country-made .32-bore pistol along with four cartridges. The police also impounded the car in which he was travelling.
The police said he was arrested following a tip-off in which informer told that the accused was travelling in a Hyundai Verna car (HR-26-BV-8463) from San Sahib Road side to Chheharta. During the search, the police found the pistol from his possession. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy
MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...
No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish
'It is my wish that all come together'
Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir
The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...
Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law
The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...
Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22
A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...