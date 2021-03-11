2 nabbed with illegal weapons in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 11

The Civil Lines police have arrested Harshbir Singh of Hollywood Heights in Mohali for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol with 15 live bullets. Harshbir originally hails from Jagdev Kalan village located near the Indo-Pak border.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who was deputed as a gunman of the ACP (Financial Crime), said he was going from the Police Lines to Tailor Road when he intercepted the accused who was travelling on a motorcycle. During checking, the police found a pistol of 7.55-calibre from him. He could not give a satisfactory answer to police queries, hence a case under the Arms Act was registered against him.

Meanwhile, the Chheharta police nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Sonu, of Khappar Kheri village with a country-made .32-bore pistol along with four cartridges. The police also impounded the car in which he was travelling.

The police said he was arrested following a tip-off in which informer told that the accused was travelling in a Hyundai Verna car (HR-26-BV-8463) from San Sahib Road side to Chheharta. During the search, the police found the pistol from his possession. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against him.