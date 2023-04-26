2 nabbed with stolen bikes

Amritsar, April 25
The city police nabbed two persons and recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession here today. Jaspal Singh, SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, said Sikandar Singh was arrested and three stolen motorcycles were recovered from his possession. One of his accomplice Dharminder Singh of Malowal village was arrested with two stolen motorcycles and one scooter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...