2 of family die in road accident in Amritsar

2 of family die in road accident in Amritsar

The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:09 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
A woman and her father-in-law died in a road accident on Wednesday night.

Sonia Arora (47), a resident of Greenfield locality on Majitha road, and her father-in-law, Vinod Kumar Arora (69), were killed when a speeding car struck their scooter near a marriage resort on the Vallah-Verka road.

The accident occurred on the eve of Sonia's wedding anniversary, which was scheduled for Thursday.

The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Sonia's husband, Varun Arora, said he runs a photo studio and a photoshoot was taking place at the marriage resort near Vallah.

He stated that on Wednesday night, his father and wife had gone to the resort on their scooter (PB02EV4548) to oversee the work.

Around 12:15 am, while they were traveling towards Verka, a car with registration number PB46X5290 approached from behind and collided with their scooter, severely injuring them.

Bystanders rushed the injured to a hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Vallah police arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and registered a case against the unidentified car owner.

