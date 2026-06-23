2 operatives of foreign-based gangster arrested after police encounter in Amritsar

Two alleged operatives of gangster Aman Got, a Gurdaspur native believed to be operating from Europe, were arrested following a brief encounter with the police near the Timowal canal distributory in the Khalchian area on Tuesday.

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One of the accused, identified as Heera, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to hospital for treatment. The second accused, Lovejit, was taken into custody.

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According to the police, they received a tip-off that the duo was moving in the area and allegedly planning to commit a crime. Acting swiftly, police teams laid a naka and attempted to intercept them around noon.

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The suspects allegedly tried to escape and opened fire on the police party, firing nearly four rounds. In retaliatory action, Heera was injured and both accused were subsequently overpowered and arrested.

Police recovered two foreign-made pistols, including a 9 mm Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with ammunition from their possession.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh, accompanied by other senior officers, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, visited the encounter site and reviewed the operation.

Police said Aman has around eight criminal cases registered against him and is allegedly operating an extortion network from abroad, particularly targeting people in the Majitha area.

Investigators are examining the involvement of the arrested accused in extortion and other criminal activities linked to the gangster.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigations are under way, the SSP said.