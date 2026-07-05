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Home / Amritsar / 2 operatives of foreign-based gangster held after brief encounter near Ajnala

2 operatives of foreign-based gangster held after brief encounter near Ajnala

One accused injured in retaliatory firing after allegedly opening fire on police; arms and vehicle seized

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:50 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal along with other cops at the encounter spot in Ajnala in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photo
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The Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday busted a module allegedly linked to foreign-based gangster Nishan Jaurian and arrested two of his associates following a brief exchange of fire near Ajnala.

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Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team intercepted a Mahindra Thar SUV near the Gujja Peer canal in Ajnala. According to police, one of the accused, identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Harry, a resident of Kotli Surat Malhi in Batala, allegedly opened fire at the police in an attempt to evade arrest.

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Police officials said the team retaliated, during which Sukhraj sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ajnala, for treatment.

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The second accused, Arjun Sharma, a resident of Dalerpur village under Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur district, was arrested from the spot.

The police recovered a .30-bore pistol, two live cartridges, three empty cartridge cases, two mobile phones and the Mahindra Thar allegedly used by the accused.

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A case has been registered at Ajnala police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused were allegedly part of a module being operated by foreign-based gangster Nishan Jaurian. Investigators suspect the duo was acting on his directions

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