DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 2 peddlers held, 2 injured in police encounter

2 peddlers held, 2 injured in police encounter

In a fierce encounter occurred with the Tarn Taran police in border area Baghiari village on Monday late evening two members of the interstate group involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border through drones were arrested...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:43 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The SSP at the encounter site collects information in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

In a fierce encounter occurred with the Tarn Taran police in border area Baghiari village on Monday late evening two members of the interstate group involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border through drones were arrested and other two of the gang were injured in return of police firing. SSP Abhimanyu Rana informed that the police have the information regarding movement of the suspected persons with their links with smugglers of drugs and arms across the Indo-Pak border. SSP said that under the supervision of Ajaraj Singh SP (Investigation) the police conducted raid to arrest them and the gang members fired at the police party. SSP said on the policy of fire in the return of fire (goli da jvab goli vich) the police in the return of fire injured two and other two who made bid to escape from the spot apprehended them. SSP said that the arrested smugglers have been identified as Varinder Singh Vijay and Gurjant Singh of Bharopal (Police station Gharinda) and the other two injured Satnam Singh Sagar resident of Basarke Gillan Sunn Sahib (Amritsar) and Jashanpreet Singh Jashan of Gharinda (Amritsar) have been admitted at the local Civil Hospital. They sustained injuries at their legs.

The police have recovered three illegal sophisticated weapons, several live cartridges, 7 kg opium, one lakh drug money and two motorcycles.

The Chabal police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS and Arms act today.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper