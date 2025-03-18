2 peddlers held, 2 injured in police encounter

In a fierce encounter occurred with the Tarn Taran police in border area Baghiari village on Monday late evening two members of the interstate group involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border through drones were arrested and other two of the gang were injured in return of police firing. SSP Abhimanyu Rana informed that the police have the information regarding movement of the suspected persons with their links with smugglers of drugs and arms across the Indo-Pak border. SSP said that under the supervision of Ajaraj Singh SP (Investigation) the police conducted raid to arrest them and the gang members fired at the police party. SSP said on the policy of fire in the return of fire (goli da jvab goli vich) the police in the return of fire injured two and other two who made bid to escape from the spot apprehended them. SSP said that the arrested smugglers have been identified as Varinder Singh Vijay and Gurjant Singh of Bharopal (Police station Gharinda) and the other two injured Satnam Singh Sagar resident of Basarke Gillan Sunn Sahib (Amritsar) and Jashanpreet Singh Jashan of Gharinda (Amritsar) have been admitted at the local Civil Hospital. They sustained injuries at their legs.

The police have recovered three illegal sophisticated weapons, several live cartridges, 7 kg opium, one lakh drug money and two motorcycles.

The Chabal police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS and Arms act today.