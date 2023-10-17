2 peddlers held with 4-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons after giving them a chase and recovering 4 kg of heroin from their possession here on Sunday.

Around four cops of the STF were injured while chasing drug smugglers who tried to speed away from a checkpoint near Khurmania village in Gharinda when the STF team signalled them to stop. They were travelling in an SUV.

Those arrested were identified as Jagroop Singh, alias Jagga, and Major Singh of Dhanoe village here.

The cops injured during the chase included ASI Manpreet Singh and ASI Amanjeevanjot Singh. They got injured when their vehicle rammed into the SUVs being driven by the peddlers. The team was headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Vavinder Mahajan.

While giving details, Mukhtar Rai, Assistant Inspector General, STF, said they had links with notorious Pakistan-based smuggler Faizal. He said as per a preliminary probe, they also had links with certain foreign-based heroin smugglers. He said the accused got the heroin smuggled through a drone from the Indo-Pakistan border. He said Jagroop was the kingpin in the racket.

He said the duo was produced in a court which sent them to police custody for further interrogation till October 19.

Meanwhile, the three drug peddlers, arrested by the STF on Sunday, were remanded in police custody till October 18. They were Lovedeep Singh of Attalgarh, his father Ranjit Singh and Nishan Singh of Kaonke village. They were arrested with 2.5 kg of heroin.

Rai said the probe in this case revealed that Lovedeep was the mastermind in the racket while his father Ranjit Singh did a recce before retrieving the smuggled drugs through a drone. Lovedeep was in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Bhaau. They had come to Attari for delivering the drug consignment on the directions of Bhaau.

He said the police were trying to ascertain whether five smugglers arrested in two cases had any link with Pakistan-based agencies. Two separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them.