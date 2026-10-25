2 pistols, 18 live rounds seized in Tarn Taran

The Khalra police and the BSF seized two pistols, magazines and 18 live rounds in a joint operation a day ago.

Sub-Inspector Arvind Kamboj, who led the Punjab Police team, said on Saturday that the operator of an anti-drone system had provided him with two locations. Based on the information, the police seized two packets from the fields of Sukhdev Singh and Balwinder Singh, both residents of Kalsian village.

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The police said the consignment had been dropped from the Pakistani side using a drone.