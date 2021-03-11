2 robberies in Amritsar in two days, over Rs 7L looted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Four unidentified armed robbers looted Rs. 4.09 lakh from a finance firm manager in Darshan Avenue locality on the Tarn Taran road here on late Thursday evening.

The accused, who had covered their faces with cloth, came in a car and held the manager hostage. On receiving information, policemen reached the spot. It has been learnt that the police took around three suspects into custody for investigation. The police said they got some vital clues following a preliminary probe.

Miscreants held in Chachowali village Kathunangal police on Thursday busted a gang of robbers and arrested five of its members when they were planning to commit a loot. One of their accomplices, however, managed to dodge the police party and fled from the scene.

The police recovered a .32 bore revolver, 12 rounds, a datar and a baseball from their possession. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC has been registered against them.

The victim, identified as Maan Singh, told the police that he had been working in the firm for the past few years. He said on Thursday the employees deposited instalments after collecting from clients. He said he was going to keep the same in an almirah when some persons barged into the office. He said they pointed a pistol at him and demanded cash.

He said as he tried to resist their move, they threatened him to shoot. They snatched the bag containing the cash and fled from the spot.

Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, in-charge, CIA staff, said the accused came in a car with a fake registration number. He said investigation was in progress to identify the culprits. He said a case had been registered.

Yesterday also, armed robbers looted Rs. 3.77 lakh from a gas agency employee on the Tarn Taran road. They were going to deposit the cash in the bank when the incident took place.

The victim, identified as Nirmal Singh, told the police that he along with his colleague was going to deposit the cash in the branch of Punjab and Sind Bank on the Tarn Taran Road. He said two armed persons intercepted them and tried to snatch the bag. He said they resisted their attempt, but their accomplices armed with sharp-edged weapons reached the scene. He said the accused were travelling in a car.

Gurmeet Singh, SHO, Division C police station, said investigations were in progress and CCTV cameras were being scrutinised by police teams to find clues.