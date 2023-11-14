2 robbers who snatched phone from girl held

Amritsar, November 13
The police have arrested two robbers who had snatched a mobile phone from a girl in Ranjit Avenue area two days ago. The police also seized with a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from them.
They were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Jolly, of Bhoewal village, Mehta Road. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live rounds, a sharp-edged weapon and a bike.
ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said a police team from Faizpura was going from Circular Road to Dasehra Ground towards Mental Hospital when two bike-borne persons came from the hospital side. However, they tried to slip away on seeing the police party. The police team got suspicious and arrested them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke
AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards
Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana
AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...