2 robbers who snatched phone from girl held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

The police have arrested two robbers who had snatched a mobile phone from a girl in Ranjit Avenue area two days ago. The police also seized with a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon from them.

They were identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit, and Akashdeep Singh, alias Jolly, of Bhoewal village, Mehta Road. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, five live rounds, a sharp-edged weapon and a bike.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said a police team from Faizpura was going from Circular Road to Dasehra Ground towards Mental Hospital when two bike-borne persons came from the hospital side. However, they tried to slip away on seeing the police party. The police team got suspicious and arrested them.