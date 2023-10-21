 2 sentenced to RI by court in POCSO cases : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

The court of additional sessions judge has sentenced Mehtab Singh of Bhangwan village falling under Lopoke police station and Vinod Kumar of Rajasansi to 10 and 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases here.

Mehtab alias Tikka was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Similarly, Vinod was convicted on charges of kidnapping and under provisions of POCSO Act.

Ramneet Kaur, additional public prosecutor (APP) for state in the two cases, informed that the additional sessions judge sentenced the duo on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Giving details, Ramneet Kaur said that Vinod Kumar was booked by the police on December 31, 2019 following a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old victim’s father, who used to live in his house as tenant. He alleged that the accused kidnapped his daughter and also took away certificates and Rs 70,000 in cash. The girl was later recovered and the accused arrested.

In its decision on Tuesday, the court convicted him under Section 363, 366 and 506, IPC, and Section 6, POCSO Act, while acquitting him of charges under Section 376 and 380, IPC. The court announced its sentence yesterday. He was awarded a sentence of 20 years and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 6, POCSO Act. He would also undergo imprisonment for five years under Section 366, IPC, for three years under Section 363 and for one year under Section 506, IPC. All the sentences would run concurrently.

In another case, the court sentenced Mehtab Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday.

Ramneet Kaur said that Mehtab was booked under Section 376 of IPC on July 22, 2021. The 16-year-old victim had stated that she was alone at home with her two siblings while her parents had gone to a private hospital to see a relative on July 16. She had alleged that the accused entered the house by scaling the wall, gagged her mouth and raped her. She narrated the incident to her family the next day when her parents returned but a complaint was lodged on July 22.

The APP said the Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) convicted Mehtab alias Tikka in the case. He was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

