2 snatching incidents reported

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Two snatching incidents were reported in the city. In one of the incidents, the police arrested three miscreants.

Satnam Singh, who works at a fast food outlet on Lawrence Road, told the police that on Tuesday night he was returning home on this cycle and when he reached near Bank Avenue near Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib on Majitha Road, two unknown persons stopped him and snatched his mobile phone.

During investigation the police identified the three miscreants as Vishal Singh, Sunny and Raja, all residents of Ibban Kalan village falling under the jurisdiction of the Varpal police station in Tarn Taran. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of IPC has been registered against them.

In the second incident, two persons snatched a gold chain from a woman who was out on a morning walk. She said she was walking along a road when two persons snatched her gold chain. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered in this connection.