2 Tarn Taran girls rescued from Dubai allege sexual exploitation

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

The families of the two young girls who were sent to Dubai by a travel agent have alleged that the girls were sexually exploited. On the statement of the families of the girls, the police have booked the travel agent and his associate.

The Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC against Raj Kumar of Mehmudpur village in Tarn Taran district and his Dubai-based associate Mehisur.

The mothers of the two girls — one of Sohawa (Sarhali) and the other of Kotkapura (Faridkot district) — in their joint complaint to the SSP, Tarn Taran, alleged that the families were given assurance that their daughters would be given good jobs in Dubal and a handsome salary.

The families said the girls were sent to Dubai by accused Raj Kumar in March this year to his associate Mehsur. After a few days of reaching there, the girls informed their families that they were not secure there as they were being pushed into flesh trade.

The families approached the Indian embassy authorities and sought help for their safe return to the country. In the meantime, the girls were arrested by the Dubai police and were released only after the intervention of officials of the Indian Embassy in Dubai. The families said the accused would threaten them and demand money from them if they wanted not to be eliminated by them.

The Sarhali police said a case was registered against the two persons and further investigation had been started in the case. The police said after a preliminary investigation, they got to know that the girls were physically exploited and were forced to demand more money from their families and pay it to them.

