2 teen sisters abducted, 2 youths booked

Tarn Taran, April 22
Two teenage sisters were allegedly abducted from Kirian village here two weeks ago by two persons when the victims were alone in their house. The mother of the victims lodged a complaint with the Chohla Sahib police station on Friday. In her statement, she said her daughters were abducted on the pretext of marriage.
The mother of the girls along with her son had gone to the market to purchase medicine while the girls stayed back at home. Their mother told the police that she along with her son was on way back home when she witnessed Rajan Singh, a resident of Algon Kalan (under the Valtoha police station), and one more unidentified person, leaving the village along with their daughters on motorcycles. Her daughters were aged 14 and 16.
On the statement of the victims’ mother, ASI Gurdas Singh, posted at the Chohla Sahib police station, had registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A,IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed
In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case
Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...