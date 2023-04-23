2 teen sisters abducted, 2 youths booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 22

Two teenage sisters were allegedly abducted from Kirian village here two weeks ago by two persons when the victims were alone in their house. The mother of the victims lodged a complaint with the Chohla Sahib police station on Friday. In her statement, she said her daughters were abducted on the pretext of marriage.

The mother of the girls along with her son had gone to the market to purchase medicine while the girls stayed back at home. Their mother told the police that she along with her son was on way back home when she witnessed Rajan Singh, a resident of Algon Kalan (under the Valtoha police station), and one more unidentified person, leaving the village along with their daughters on motorcycles. Her daughters were aged 14 and 16.

On the statement of the victims’ mother, ASI Gurdas Singh, posted at the Chohla Sahib police station, had registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A,IPC.