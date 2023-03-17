2 teenage school girls abducted in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 16

Two teenage school girls were abducted from two different areas of the district in the past week. The police have nominated six persons, including two women, as accused in these cases.

The police said on Thursday that while one of the victims (17 years old) was a Class X student of Government Senior Secondary School, Khadoor Sahib. On March 14, she had come to her school when she was abducted on the pretext of marriage. On the complaint of the victim’s father, Gagan, his father Sarabjit Singh of Khadoor Sahib, Vijay of Khawaspur and Suman of Verowal Darapur had been booked under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC in this regard on Wednesday.

The victim’s father said Gagan had been harassing the girl for the past few months. The police said Gagan along with other accused abducted the girl on the pretext of marrying her.

In the second case, the other victim girl (16-year-old), a Class XI student of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Patti, was abducted on the night of March 10 from her house. A resident of Patti, the victim’s mother, who is a widow, had lodged a complaint against Veerpal Singh of the Kullha road, Patti, and his aunt (mother’s sister) Veena of the same locality.

She said accused Veerpal Singh in connivance with his aunt abducted the girl to marry her. The accused had been booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The victim was abducted from her house at night when the members of the family were sleeping. The family got to know about the incident next morning.