2 thieves held, 6 scooters seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

CIA staff of the city police has nabbed two vehicle lifters and recovered six scooters from their possession.

They were identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Hathi Gate, and Satrohan, a resident of Lohgarh Gate, in the city. Rajesh has around 12 cases of vehicle lifting registered against him.

Amandeep Singh, CIA staff in-charge, said during checking of vehicles in Indira Colony on the Jhabal road, the police intercepted the suspects riding a scooter which was without registration number plate. On being questioned, they did not give satisfactory answers to policemen at the naka. A case was registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC against the suspects and they were brought on police remand. During investigation, the police recovered five scooters from their possession which they had stolen from different parts of the city. Amandeep said more recoveries were likely to be made from them during further probe.