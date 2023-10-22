2 trucks, Bolero Pikup seized with illegal sand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The Ajnala police on Thursday booked two persons for illegal sand mining and confiscated two trucks laden with sand.

Those booked were identified as Daljit Singh and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Sahowal village. They fled the spot after leaving behind their trucks.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector, Karnail Singh, said while patrolling in the area when they reached near Dalla Rajputa village, an informer told that Daljit Singh and Jasbir Singh were involved in illegally excavating sand. They were going from Sahowal village to the Ajnala side for selling the sand in two trucks. Both were signalled by cops to stop at a checkpoint at Sahowal.

However, the occupants of the trucks fled the spot leaving behind trucks (PB-02-EQ-1927 and PB-30-F-9698). The trucks were laden with illegally minded sand. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act was registered against them.

Similarly, the Bhindi Saida police have booked Ravi of Fattewal village for illegal mining. A police team signalled a Bolero Pikup goods carrier to stop near Kariyal village. The driver, identified as Ravi, fled away leaving the vehicle behind. The police seized the vehicle and the illegally mined kept in it.

A case was registered against the accused.