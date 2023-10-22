2 trucks, Bolero Pikup seized with illegal sand

Amritsar, October 21
The Ajnala police on Thursday booked two persons for illegal sand mining and confiscated two trucks laden with sand.
Those booked were identified as Daljit Singh and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Sahowal village. They fled the spot after leaving behind their trucks.
The Assistant Sub-Inspector, Karnail Singh, said while patrolling in the area when they reached near Dalla Rajputa village, an informer told that Daljit Singh and Jasbir Singh were involved in illegally excavating sand. They were going from Sahowal village to the Ajnala side for selling the sand in two trucks. Both were signalled by cops to stop at a checkpoint at Sahowal.
However, the occupants of the trucks fled the spot leaving behind trucks (PB-02-EQ-1927 and PB-30-F-9698). The trucks were laden with illegally minded sand. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Mineral Act was registered against them.
Similarly, the Bhindi Saida police have booked Ravi of Fattewal village for illegal mining. A police team signalled a Bolero Pikup goods carrier to stop near Kariyal village. The driver, identified as Ravi, fled away leaving the vehicle behind. The police seized the vehicle and the illegally mined kept in it.
A case was registered against the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals