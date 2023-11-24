2 trucks laden with sand seized, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The Amritsar Rural Police confiscated two trucks laden with sand excavated illegally from Bhindi Saida and Ajnala areas in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

The Bhindi Saida police arrested one person, identified as Dharampal of Jastarwal village, and another suspect managed to slip away leaving the truck behind in Ajnala area.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Rai, posted at the Bhindi Saida police station, said he along with a police team was on patrol near Nepal village when they intercepted a sand laden truck (PB-11-CR-3071). He said the driver was identified as Dharampal. He could not give a satisfactory answer to the police queries, therefore the truck was confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Ajnala police seized a truck (PB-07-DV-5631) from Dalla Rajputan village. ASI Karnail Singh said following a tip-off, the police intercepted the truck driven by Jatinder Singh, alias Shera, of Sahowal village. The truck was laden with illegally mined sand. When the cops signalled the truck to stop, the driver fled away towards fields leaving the truck behind.