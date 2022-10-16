2 wanted in attempt to murder case held in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 15
The Kot Khalsa police nabbed Ajmer Singh of Variyam Singh Colony and Mani Singh of Wadda Haripura with a country-made pistol here on Friday. The police also seized their scooter. They were wanted by the police in a murder bid and Arms Act case registered by Islamabad police here.
The accused had fired at a barbar shop in Prem Nagar area in Kot Khalsa here on September 22. The shop owner, Sarwan Kumar, had a narrow escape in the incident.
The complainant, Sarwan Kumar, suspected that the firing was done at the behest of Rambo and Gola, both residents of the same area, who had killed his nephew Ravi Kumar in August 2020 during the lockdown. He was also injured in the assault and was a prime witness in the case. He said in order to stop him from giving a statement in the court, the accused perpetrated the attack on him.
On August 31, 2020, Ravi along with his paternal uncle Sarwan Kumar had gone to attend a party when a dispute occurred. The victim’s family had accused Rambo, Gola and their unidentified accomplices of stabbing Ravi with sharp-edged weapons. They also injured Sarwan Kumar who was trying to intervene and save Ravi who later died on way to hospital. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Gate Hakima police station at that time.
