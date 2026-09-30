DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 2-week dairy training course from October 5

2-week dairy training course from October 5

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Punjab, will organise a two-week dairy training course from October 5 to 16 at the Dairy Training and Extension Centre, Verka, to promote dairy farming as a sustainable livelihood and provide self-employment opportunities to dairy farmers.

Deputy Director, Dairy Development, Varyam Singh, said counselling for interested dairy farmers seeking admission to the self-employment training course would be held on the first day of the course.

Advertisement

He said the counselling was being organised as per the directions of Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and the Director, Dairy Development Department, Punjab.

Advertisement

During the course, participants will receive training in modern techniques for preparing various milk products, dairy farm management, breed improvement of milch animals and balanced animal nutrition. The training aims to help farmers make their dairy businesses more profitable and create self-employment opportunities.

Varyam Singh urged interested farmers of the district to attend the counselling at the Dairy Training and Extension Centre, Verka, at 9 am on October 5. They should bring their Class V, X or XII passing certificate, Aadhaar card and a passport-size photograph.

Advertisement

The training fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 for candidates in the General Category and Rs 750, payable in cash, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts