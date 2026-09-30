2-week dairy training course from October 5

The Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Punjab, will organise a two-week dairy training course from October 5 to 16 at the Dairy Training and Extension Centre, Verka, to promote dairy farming as a sustainable livelihood and provide self-employment opportunities to dairy farmers.

Deputy Director, Dairy Development, Varyam Singh, said counselling for interested dairy farmers seeking admission to the self-employment training course would be held on the first day of the course.

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He said the counselling was being organised as per the directions of Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and the Director, Dairy Development Department, Punjab.

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During the course, participants will receive training in modern techniques for preparing various milk products, dairy farm management, breed improvement of milch animals and balanced animal nutrition. The training aims to help farmers make their dairy businesses more profitable and create self-employment opportunities.

Varyam Singh urged interested farmers of the district to attend the counselling at the Dairy Training and Extension Centre, Verka, at 9 am on October 5. They should bring their Class V, X or XII passing certificate, Aadhaar card and a passport-size photograph.

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The training fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 for candidates in the General Category and Rs 750, payable in cash, for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.