2 women among 18 held during search & seizure ops by police

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 9

Eighteen persons including including two women were arrested while one absconded during the Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) launched by the police in different parts of the district on Monday. The operation was aimed at apprehending drug traders in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said here today that in the raids conducted at 19 different places, nine accused were arrested from whose possession 585 grams of heroin was recovered besides cash and an electronics weighbridge.

The Senior Superintendent of Police added that two persons were arrested with 15 kg of poppy husk and one was arrested with 520 intoxicant tablets. The police arrested six accused under the provisions of Excise Act and recovered 42,930 ml of illicit liquor and 600 litre of lahan from their possession. Ramandeep Kur of Goindwal Sahib and Daljit Kaur of Patti were arrested under the Excise Act, informed the Senior Superintendent of Police.

The police of the area concerned have registered cases under relevant sections of the IPC and other legal provisions. SSP Ashwani Kapur appealed to the elements involved in drug trade and other anti-social activities to mend their way and join the mainstream of society to lead a peaceful life.

