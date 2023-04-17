2 women among 35 arrested for distillation of illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 16

The district police, during its cordon and search operation (CASO) launched in various parts of the district, today recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor and other drugs.

As many as 35 suspects, include two women, indulged in the trade of distillation of illicit liquor had been arrested. Two proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested during the drive.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said here today that the operation was launched under the guidelines of SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan. Cops from police stations were involved in the operation under the supervision of the DSP concerned.

The SP (Investigation) said during the search operation, 2,41,550 mls of illicit liquor and 2,175 litres of lahan were seized from various places. The police parties recovered 811 grams of heroin, which has the value of Rs 4.05 crore in the international market. One kg opium and 300 intoxicant tablets were also recovered.

